Working on his fitness! 90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown shared an update on his weight loss journey, sharing before and after photos.

Ed, 56, shared two side-by-side pictures of himself following a 7-day health challenge via Instagram on Tuesday, September 7. In his caption, he revealed that his “goals are CRUSHED” after completing the week-long regimen. In a separate Instagram post, he shared more details about his journey in a selfie video and revealed how much weight he’s lost.

Instagram

“I’ve lost about two and a half inches off my waist and I’m down about 23 and a half pounds. I gained a couple pounds back because I’ve been lifting a lot of weights,” Ed explained.

The former 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star has been sharing regular workout selfies since March 2021. It seems Ed hit the gym even harder after his brief breakup from Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, which fans were able to watch as it played out on season 1 of the discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life.

Ed introduced fans to Liz, 29, on the show after he returned to the franchise following his split from ex-girlfriend Rosemarie “Rose” Vega. Ed met the single mother when she was working as a manager at his favorite restaurant in California, and he quickly developed a crush on her. After he finally plucked up the courage to ask her out on a date, their whirlwind romance continued to move quickly — and Liz exclusively opened up about the pace of her relationship with Ed in an exclusive video interview with In Touch in May.

“It’s moving very, very fast. And that’s exactly how I feel with what’s being shown. It is moving fast,” she said at the time. “There is no pumping the brakes with that man. That man is go, go, go. And it is me just being like, OK. OK, how do I work on my patience still? Because there’s no going around this,” she added. “And you know, there’s just something building just from the way we even started our friendship. Like it was a friendship. And then we knew so much about each other. So yeah, there’s, as much as I would have loved to pump the brakes a little bit. Nope, [that] wasn’t going to happen.”

While their story line ended with Ed asking Liz to move in with him on the season finale (and she said yes), things went south and they were already broken up by the season 1 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all. However, it seems as though they were able to work through their issues because they are now back together and engaged.