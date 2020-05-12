Another shot at love? Former 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Patrick Cornett and Myriam Mana returned to the franchise for TLC’s limited series, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. They shared an update on their relationship and hinted that they might finally start dating after they met for the first time in person nearly four years ago.

“It’s been two and a half years since I’ve talked to Myriam and reached out to her. Because of this pandemic and quarantine, I actually want to reach out and give her a call,” Patrick said during the episode.

The DJ was first introduced to fans on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. At the time, he was talking to Myriam, a French woman he met online. Patrick traveled all the way to France to meet her for the first time in person, but Myriam was keeping a huge secret from him — she already had a boyfriend. When she told the Louisville, Kentucky native the truth, he was devastated.

Now, Patrick is living in Las Vegas. In June 2019, Patrick welcomed a son with his ex-girlfriend, Reneta, and the former couple coparents their child, Patrick Jr., together. He is also a dad to 5-year-old daughter Italy from a previous relationship.

But given the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, Patrick decided he wanted to reconnect with Myriam and called her via FaceTime.

“The last time I saw Myriam was about three years ago when she came to Kentucky,” Patrick explained. “Myriam is single … calm down. Knowing Myriam is single opened up a whole different variety of ideas in my head. I don’t know. We might have some Zoom dates alone.”

Patrick and Myriam last appeared on season 2 of TLC’s spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? They documented their reunion after Myriam traveled to Kentucky for the first time after she had broken up with her previous boyfriend. During her visit, Patrick introduced her to his family and friends. They went out for a cute ice skating date, and before Myriam returned to Paris, Patrick wined and dined her with a romantic Italian dinner.

TLC

It seems like they weren’t able to make their relationship work at the time. But now that Patrick and Myriam are both single and reconnecting during the coronavirus pandemic, he wants to give dating another shot.

“Once this quarantine is over, Myriam has a free trip to Vegas,” Patrick said. “I’m paying for everything and she deserves it. I really believe we can make something work now.”

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.