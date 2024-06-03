7 Little Johnstons' Trent on Importance of Liz's Baby's Size

Trent Johnston‘s interest in whether then-pregnant daughter Liz was going to have baby that was a little person or one of average size was of the utmost importance in the Tuesday, June 4, episode of 7 Little Johnstons.

“What did the ultrasound say?” Trent, 48, asked Liz, 21, as she began telling him about her latest doctor’s appointment, in an exclusive clip obtained by People.

As Liz said that all four of her baby’s heart chambers looked good, Trent interrupted to bluntly tell her, “That’s not important. Is it big or little? All that other stuff don’t matter.”

Liz’s mom, Amber, explained in a confessional with her husband, “If you are an LP [little person] or you’re part of an LP family, the real reveal is finding out if it’s going to be average height or a little person. [It’s] like the jackpot.”

“To each his own, but obviously we would prefer a dwarf baby. The biggest challenge would be adjusting to an average sized granddaughter. Because we – Amber and I – have never had an average-sized person in our family,” Trent explained.

“However, it’s gonna be our grandbaby, it’s gonna be our daughter’s daughter and we’re gonna love it the same,” he added.

Liz and partner Brice Bolden – who is of average size – called a family meeting as they already knew what size baby they were having. “Pretty much, your niece and granddaughter will be … tall” Liz exclaimed as family members cheered.

Liz’ brother Alex said he was “pretty happy” about the news that the baby would be “average sized” while sister Emma stated she was “excited and happy for Liz and Brice.”

Sister Anna said in her confessional, “I was very shocked that the baby is average because throughout the ultrasound appointments everybody was saying that the baby is petite. So it’s very shocking.”

Liz gave birth to a baby girl on November 3, 2023, weighing 5 pounds and 9 ounces. The couple named their daughter Leighton.

Courtesy of Liz Johnston/Instagram

Liz took several months off from her nursing job to bond with her daughter. In an Instagram post on January 21, which showed numerous photos of Liz and Brice’s adorable little girl, she wrote, “Officially starting back work tomorrow. The past 2 months and 19 days with our sweet baby girl has been absolutely life changing and nothing but amazing, being a mom is the greatest blessing ever.”

In the comments, Brice called Liz, “The best mom ever! Can’t wait to see what the future holds for us and our daughter.”