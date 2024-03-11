7 Little Johnstons' Emma Shares Cryptic Birthday Post for Amber

7 Little Johnstons star Emma Johnston recently wished mom Amber Johnston a happy birthday with a somewhat cryptic message that seemed to hint at the matriarch’s health.

Emma, 18, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 10, to share a photo of Amber, 45, smiling down at a colorful birthday cake with “45” candles lit on top. Emma’s sister Liz Johnston could be seen in the background holding her infant daughter, Leighton Drew Bolden.

“We are super lucky to have you here to celebrate your bday,” Emma wrote over the photo. “I love you to the moon and back.” Amber reposted the Story on the official 7 Little Johnstons page.

It’s unclear if Emma was hinting at a recent health concern with her message. However, Amber did experience a skin cancer care in 2021, as seen in 7 Little Johnstons season 9. She revealed at the time that she saw a dermatologist about moles on her back and had two of them removed. “One of them, he wasn’t concerned about it being cancerous, but he wanted to remove it. The other one, he wanted to do a full-on scalpel, cut it out and send it off for biopsy,” Amber said.

The spot was then found to have concerning cells that grew and changed over time. “They have not said straight up, ‘You have cancer,’ but it’s one of those things they’re going to try to remove as much as they can, hopefully get it all, and then you don’t have any further treatments,” Amber continued.

While discussing her situation with husband Trent Johnston, Amber said she needed to go in for a procedure. However, she was putting it off because the family had “a lot going on” at the time, despite Trent’s concerns for her health.

Emma Johnston/Instagram

“I’m not trying to sound selfish, but I would like answers quicker than spring break,” he told his wife.

“Amber is definitely a hard-working woman,” Trent, 47, said in a confessional. “She doesn’t like making time for herself. Some of this also may be just the matter of fear — going to the doctor and getting bad news.”

“It’s one of these things that’s scary any way you look at it,” Amber later told the camera.

Amber has not shared any recent updates on her skin cancer scare. However, she appears to be doing well and is enjoying time with Leighton, whom Liz, 22, welcomed with ex Brice Bolden in November 2023.

“Being Lolli and Boppa is the best,” Amber hashtagged a photo of Leighton in December 2023, referring to her and Trent’s nicknames as grandparents.

Fans can catch up with Amber and the rest of the Johnston family when 7 Little Johnstons season 14 premieres on TLC Tuesday, March 12, at 10 p.m. ET.