In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring has officially sprung—which means we are that much closer to hot summer days and long summer nights. Get ahead of the game, and start preparing for summer now. Adjust your diet and fitness plans to have you looking and feeling your best when it’s time to hang by the pool in a skimpy bikini.

If you want to be the hostess with the mostess this summer, set up your deck with a hot new grill and keep drinks cold with a temperature-controlled beverage refrigerator. This list of essentials includes everything else you need to throw the ultimate pool party.

1. Invest in My Fit Foods Meal Subscription Boxes to Get In Shape Before Summer Starts

(My Fit Foods)

You don’t want to feel uncomfortable in your own skin when you host the summer’s hottest pool party. Do the work before summer starts to get in shape and feel confident in the way you look. Getting fit isn’t just about spending hours in the gym daily. In fact, eating a healthy diet is an essential ingredient to weight loss.

Constantly prepping three healthy square meals a day can be exhausting. Take the pressure off yourself. My Fit Foods cooks healthy prepared meals daily, so you don’t have to. Enjoy delicious and hearty meals conveniently delivered right to your door.

Their plans include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. Start your morning with some Overnight Oats, indulge in a Turkey Roll Up at lunch, and feast on the Hawaiian Beef and Broccoli for dinner. If you need an afternoon pick-me-up, you can snack on a Peanut Butter Protein Cookie or Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bites.

Unlike other meal kits, My Fit Foods makes it easy to track your macros by including a breakdown of every meal. Take advantage of their My Fit Life program, where their experts will create an individualized meal plan based on your health and wellness goals.

Remember, you don’t have to lose weight to look great this summer. By making it easier to eat healthy balanced meals, you’re doing the work to take care of yourself. That’s what is really important. When you feel good, you look good.

2. A Teeny-Tiny, Eenie-Weenie, Solid & Striped Bikini

(Solid & Striped)

If you’ve taken the time to eat a balanced diet, work out, and get in the best shape of your life this summer, you’re going to be excited to show off all that hard work. What better way to strut your stuff than in a sleek and sassy bikini at your fabulous pool party?

Look no further than Solid & Striped to find the bikini of your dreams. They have suits cut for every body type. Do you need more support on top? Prefer a high-waist, more full-coverage bottom? Or do you dare to wear a teeny-tiny string bikini? Whatever your preference, they’ve got an adorable swimsuit for you.

All their styles come in multiple colors and patterns, making finding a suit that perfectly matches your unique personality easy. Make a splash in a bold red bikini, or keep it chic in a high-waisted black look. Mix and match tops and bottoms to find the fit that flatters your body best.

3. Fun and Fabulous Pool Floats by FUNBOY

(FUNBOY)

If you want to throw the ultimate pool party, you need to grab some of these epic pool floats from FUNBOY. Let your guests catch some rays while they relax in your pool. The simple Pink Clear Mesh Lounger allows you to keep your drink in a handy cup holder while you float along and enjoy a cat nap.

Bring back the magic of playing in the pool as a child with some of their quirkier options, like giant lips, an elegant swan, or a sparkly pink unicorn. Guests will have a field day snapping pics for Instagram while they laugh and play in your pool.

Even the little ones can get in on the fun. FUNBOY has a whole line of FUNBABY floats that feature shades to keep harsh UV rays off babies’ sensitive skin. They can pilot their way through the waves on the Private Jet Float or cruise in the Funbaby Pink Convertible.

Pool floats are a great way to add a little luxury to your pool party. Guests can cool off without having to constantly tread water—meaning more people will be willing to take a dip.

4. A Stainless Steel Grill From Nexgrill

No pool party or backyard barbecue is complete without a grill master serving hot dogs and burgers all day. Something about the smell of charred meat and cheese immediately makes you think of summer.

Get the most bang for your buck with this propane stainless steel gas grill from Nexgrill. This four-burner grill top gives you ultimate control over the heat output, so all your meats and veggies cook evenly every time. You’ve got 626 square inches of cooking space, plus an added side burner to prep any sauces you might want to serve alongside what you’re grilling up.

Invite over as many guests as you want. You’ll be prepared to cook for the whole crowd. Nexgrill makes cleanup after the party a breeze with an accessible grease cup that catches all the drippings for you. The sleek and stylish stainless steel design will have you feeling like a top chef.

5. hOmeLabs’ Beverage Refrigerator to Keep Drinks Cold

(hOmeLabs)

Guests are bound to get thirsty when they spend all day hanging out with friends in the hot sun. If hot, freshly grilled snacks are necessary for a proper poolside bash, so are ice-cold drinks. Most people throw a cooler out by the pool to keep drinks cold. But digging through the ice to find your preferred beverage is tedious. Plus, the ice will eventually melt, and you’ll have to drain and refill the cooler if you want to keep the party going.

Install a hOmeLabs beverage refrigerator on your deck to make it easy for guests to reach for a cold brew, seltzer, or soda. Use intuitive temperature controls to choose the optimal temperature for your beverages. This handy beverage cooler can hold up to 120 standard-sized beer and soda cans: enough to keep the party going for most of the afternoon.

The adjustable shelves make it easy to switch up your outdoor drink fridge to store wine for ladies’ pool day or beer for the bros—no need to worry that your drinks will get too cold and freeze. hOmeLabs beverage refrigerator includes an additional temperature sensor and will automatically defrost if drinks get too chilly.

Plan Ahead to Make Your Next Pool Party a Memorable One

Prep your body to fit into your new Solid & Striped bikini with delicious meals from My Fit Foods. Order FUNBOY pool floats before your favorite ones sell out, and install your new grill and beverage cooler early so you can try them out before the big party.

As the summer months get closer, continue to build your collections of essentials for the ultimate pool party. These six items are important but don’t forget other must-have items for a day of fun in the sun.

Stock up on beach towels since guests almost always forget to pack their own. Keep sunscreen handy to prevent guests from getting burned. You’ve got plenty of booze stocked in your beverage refrigerator, but make sure to toss in some water bottles too, and keep everyone happy and hydrated.

Scour social media and find fun party games to keep guests engaged. Do you have any other ideas for essentials that could make your next pool party the best one yet? Drop them in the comments, and get ready to have an amazing summer.