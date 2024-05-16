It’s one of the biggest nights in country music! The Academy of Country Music Awards always feature some of the brightest talent in the industry and along with that talent comes showstopping styles. Hitmakers like Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone and more are set to take the stage during the 2024 ACM Awards, but before that happens, fans can get a look at the stars as they arrive on the red carpet.

Check back here at 7 p.m ET/4 p.m PT live updates as the show gets on the road!