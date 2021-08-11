Former 16 and Pregnant star Lori Wickelhaus has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for child pornography possession, In Touch can confirm.

A Kentucky court ruled that Wickelhaus, 29, would spend time behind bars on Wednesday, August 11. The MTV alum has been in police custody, but she was immediately remanded after her hearing to start her sentence, the court official tells In Touch. The judge also ordered her to get mental health counseling as part of her plea deal, according to local news station Fox 19.

Courtesy of Lori Wickelhaus/Facebook

The ruling came nearly one year after the MTV alum was indicted on 20 counts for possession of content portraying a minor in a sexual performance. Wickelhaus pleaded guilty to the charges against her during a May 10 court hearing.

In the police report previously obtained by The Sun, it was revealed that officials allegedly found the content on an iPhone and white chrome laptop PC.

Wickelhaus is best known for being a season 2 alum of the hit reality series 16 and Pregnant back in 2010. When viewers first met her, she was dating Cory Haskett and they were expecting their son, Aiden, whom they later placed for adoption.

The TV personality opted for an open adoption so she could remain in contact with her son as he grew up. Wickelhaus said it was a tough choice, but she ultimately came to the conclusion it was for the best.

“I love seeing him, seeing how much he’s grown and how he’s doing,” she shared with People in June 2010. “Every time I have to leave, I know I’ll see him again. That keeps my spirits up.”

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

As a former adoptee herself, Wickelhaus revealed that after they had an adoption ceremony with Aiden’s new parents, she found “peace” knowing her son had loving caretakers.

“I felt an unbreakable bond,” she said. “Leaving him wasn’t hard, because I knew it wouldn’t be forever.” Haskett also told the outlet, “It’s hard knowing someone else is raising my son. But I know the family who adopted him are great people.”

Following Aiden’s adoption, she gave birth to daughter Rylynn Jo in 2013 and son Logan in 2014 with her now-ex-fiancé, Joseph Amos.