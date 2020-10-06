Get to Know the New Girls Starring on Season 6 of MTV’s Reality Series ’16 and Pregnant’

A baby boom! Welcoming a child at a young age comes with its own unique challenges — just ask the cast of MTV’s reality show 16 and Pregnant. Fans will get to know six new girls and learn about their family dynamics on season 6, premiering on Tuesday, October 6.

This time, viewers can look forward to watching “a newly reimagined docuseries” including video confessionals from multiple perspectives and more. MTV wanted to take a different approach with the six-episode reboot.

“More than a decade after 16 and Pregnant played a significant role in bringing the teen pregnancy rate down to record lows, we are sharing the stories of a new generation of young parents and underscoring the impact of an unplanned pregnancy on families — beyond the moms and dads-to-be — by showing authentic and intimate moments with siblings and grandparents-to-be addressing the life change,” Nina L. Diaz, the president and chief creative content officer for ViacomCBS Entertainment, said in a statement to The Wrap following the show’s hiatus since 2014.

The popular series first aired in 2009 and ended up becoming a cultural phenomenon, introducing the world to some breakout stars. Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell made their reality TV debut on the show and have since appeared on spinoffs.

Afterward, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry were among the cast members who appeared in season 2 of the series.

“Most girls in my family were getting pregnant at 13,” Leah said after watching her first appearance on the show to promote season 6. “And then seeing all the feedback from everyone when it did air on television, I was definitely like ‘oh wow. I need to really evaluate being pregnant at 17.'”

The TV personality added that her daughters Aliannah and Aleeah have watched throwback clips on YouTube and enjoy getting to relive those moments.

Curious about the new girls and their growing families?

Scroll down to learn all about the season 6 cast!