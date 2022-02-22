She’s not giving up yet. Ashley Sutton found out she will have a second chance at her weight loss surgery journey after visiting the office of Dr. Charles Procter Jr. on the latest episode of 1000-Lb. Best Friends.

“Bungee workout was a reality check for me,” she said while venting to her close pal Vannessa Cross about her fitness setbacks on the Monday, February 21, episode.

TLC

“I feel like I’m the [unhealthiest] I’ve ever been. I can tell when I’m walking, being extremely tired after work, not being able to stand for long periods of time and that makes me nervous,” Ashley continued, noting that is what inspired her to check in with Dr. Procter.

Ashley admitted that she has struggled with weight loss for “30 of my 36 years,” having reached 300 pounds at the end of her 20s. The TLC newcomer previously had gastric sleeve surgery in hopes to turn her life around back in 2014, which helped her lose roughly around 65 pounds before she plateaued.

“I just thought that the sleeve could do all the work for me, and I can just eat junk food and still lose weight,” she explained. “So, I eventually gained all of that back and then plus some.”

Ashley was hoping to be a candidate for weight loss surgery yet again and planned to take her journey more seriously after her second procedure.

During her previous visit with the doctor, she weighed 365 pounds, and this time, she weighed 378.4 pounds.

TLC/YouTube

“This is the highest that I’ve ever been in my entire life. I’m super disappointed in myself. It just feels like I’m right back where I started, like seven years ago, and that’s deeply concerning to me because it’s as if the other surgery never happened,” Ashley vented before asking to have her past sleeve revised.

Dr. Procter explained that he doesn’t make smaller sleeves out of existing sleeves, clarifying, “In order to ensure that you get some weight loss, we have to go to an operation that’s going to ensure that you’ll have less food absorption than you do currently, and that’s typically done with a bypass surgery.”

He also warned that it would come with a greater “risk” because of her past procedure. However, the bariatric surgeon said if she could lose 30 pounds in two months, there was a good chance she could be approved to go under the knife.

“This is a huge ass goal,” Ashley said after his revelation. “Thirty pounds is a toddler child that I have to lose in two months, and I’m freaking out because for the last year and a half, I’ve been sitting on my ass.”

1,000-Lb. Best Friends airs Mondays on TLC and discovery+ at 10pm ET/PT.