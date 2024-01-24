In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

If eyes are the windows to the soul, then eyebrows are the frames which hold it all together. Yes, the age-old adage is correct! Whether you like light and fluffy brows or thick and bushy ones, tinted eyebrow gels can help achieve the arches of your dreams. Along with providing hair-like fibers that make your brows appear fuller, eyebrow gels also keep your brow hairs locked in place.

Talk show host Ziwe appeared in a TikTok promoting Urban Decay’s brand-new Big Bush Volumizing Tinted Eyebrow Gel. “There’s no bad brow days with Big Bush,” she proclaimed. We agree! If you want to achieve wispy arches like Ziwe’s, read ahead for the lowdown.

Get ready to achieve the wispiest arches around! Enriched with volumizing fibers, Urban Decay’s Big Bush Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel builds, shapes and tints brows in practically no time. The fun doesn’t end there! The gel features a long-wear formula to keep brows locked in place for up to 24 hours. Shoppers can even snag it in nine different shades, so it’s a versatile find.

Best of all? The brow gel is waterproof and smudge-resistant. Plus, it’s flake-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about streaky residue hanging from your brows.

It’s not all about jaw-dropping results. This gel promotes brow health as well. Nourishing plant-based castor oil hydrates eyebrow hairs, ensuring they stay moist and streamlined.

In terms of application, the gel comes equipped with a tapered asymmetrical eyebrow brush. For best use, use the wand tip to fill in sparse areas and build volume and tint as desired.

The new release has already made a lasting impression on shoppers. “I usually use eyebrow pencil,” one reviewer wrote. According to the shopper, the gel “defines my eyebrow much better than pencil and it still looks natural.” The reviewer added, “It was easier to use than I expected.”

Meanwhile, another reviewer raved about functionality. “The applicator is a great size to cover the eyebrows and shape them very well. It is very pigmented and holds the brows all day long without any issues. I think it’s a great brow gel to have as it doesn’t smudge during [the] day at all.”

Looking to add a new eyebrow gel to your beauty routine? This tinted brow gel is a multipurpose product which keeps your brows shaped, tinted and locked in place. Leave it to Urban Decay to slay!

See it: Get the Urban Decay Big Bush Big Bush Tinted Eyebrow Gel for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

