Every now and then, your complexion needs a little pick me up. You know those never-ending days when you’re swamped at work and glued to your computer screen? When you notice your skin looking a little more dull than usual, that’s the ideal time to pull out a handy-dandy beauty elixir spray.

Safe to be used throughout the day as needed, beauty elixir sprays tighten pores and revive dull and drowsy complexions. Silence Between Songs singer Madison Beer is a huge fan of these helpful sprays. During a 2022 appearance on Vogue‘s YouTube series Beauty Secrets, the 24-year-old revealed that said the Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist was her “favorite facial spray in the entire world.”

It should come as no surprise that shortly after Beer’s video, nearly all of the products she mentioned in the video reportedly sold out at Nordstrom, including the beauty elixir. Thankfully, it’s been restocked and is currently available for $20 on Amazon!

Get the Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you were curious, this elixir is a bestseller with a slew of helpful benefits that have captivated shoppers around the globe. Featuring a 100% natural formula, this toning mist tightens pores, sets makeup and delivers an instant boost of radiance. It’s enriched with mint, rosemary and grape to prep, set and deliver a glow. Due to its vegan, cruelty-free and noncomedogenic formula, this elixir is safe for all skin types, including dry, oily and acne-prone. Blessed!

For best use, shake the bottle, apply it as a toner and follow up with a serum and moisturizer. Spritz a generous amount of the mist to set makeup or refresh the face throughout the day.

An undeniable favorite of customers online, Amazon reviewers have given the spray their stamp of approval. “Feels great and has a great herbal scent,” one reviewer shared. ” Another customer raved about the spray and offered tips on how to store it, noting, “I keep mine in the refrigerator to help keep it cool when I need that pick me up and it just gives you a sense of feeling like you’re at the spa without the price tag.”

Channel Madison Beer’s undeniable glow with Caudalie’s Beauty Elixir Face Mist. You can snag it at Amazon for just $20!

