It appears Spider-Man costars Zendaya and Tom Holland have finally committed to giving romance a try! The former rumored lovebirds were photographed having a passionate makeout session inside of a car in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 1.

Tom, 25, could be seen tenderly holding 24-year-old Zendaya’s face in photos obtained by Page Six, as he leaned in to give her a kiss in the front seat of his $125,000 Audi sports car. She reciprocated by touching his chin. In another photo, the pair had huge open-mouthed smiles on their faces as they gazed at each other. In Touch has reached out to Tom and Zendaya’s reps for comment.

Tom is apparently already close with Zendaya’s family, as the pair paid a visit to her mom Claire Stoermer’s home earlier in the day. The two were photographed alongside Claire, leaving a residence in L.A.’s Silver Lake area. Tom held the door for Zendaya as she exited, carrying two framed photos.

Zendaya proved that even in street clothes, she’s still a fashion standout. The actress wore a sleeveless white crop top and paired it with turquoise jeans featuring small patterns throughout. She added Converse Chuck Taylor high tops for her casual outing with Tom to her mom’s place.

Tom and Zendaya have been linked on and off ever since 2016, when they were cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tom shared an Instagram photo that summer of the pair hanging out in a swimming pool. By November, Zendaya shared a photo of their Hollywood Reporter cover and wrote, “Amidst all the chaos and sadness … this one good thing did happen to me today. Honored to share it with the very best … Spider-Man himself.”

In July 2018, the first reports came out that the two were a couple. “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” a source told People magazine. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

The following month, Zendaya told Variety that the two were simply very close pals. “We are friends,” she said. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

Tom and Zendaya fueled more romance rumors with their closeness while filming Spider-Man: Far From Home, in 2018. They put on playful displays during the film’s lengthy promotional tour the following year, seeming more comfortable with each other than ever. But there were not any makeout sessions … until now! Their latest collaboration, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was due to arrive in theaters on July 16, but has been pushed back to December 17, 2021. Hopefully, fans will see more of the couple’s romance in the months to come.