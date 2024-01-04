Zac Efron looks so different lately, even his mother called to find out if he’d secretly gotten plastic surgery! But according to the former High School Musical star, 36, his new look is the result of a gruesome injury he sustained almost a decade ago. He was running through his house one day while wearing socks, slipped and smacked his face on the corner of a granite fountain, shattering his jaw. He was knocked unconscious, and when he came to, his chin bone was hanging off his face. Physical therapy followed to rehabilitate his now-noticeably different jaw, but Zac got lax with his facial exercises last year, and his masseter muscles, which are used for chewing, “just grew,” he explains. “They just got really, really big.” So, Mom, no plastic surgery!

