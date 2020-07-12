Time for a glow up! YouTuber Diana Madison‘s latest project Glowtopia, by her namesake brand Diana Madison Beauty, is gaining attention on social media as a fan favorite among Hollywood’s elite and top beauty influencers.

Diana created the product after she got a bad case of eczema four years ago. She was told by a dermatologist that she needed a clean beauty product to hydrate her skin. When Diana couldn’t find a product she liked at her local drugstore, that’s when she decided to make her own.

“I really felt like clean beauty needed a renaissance. Although the products I found were effective, I just didn’t like the way the products looked,” she reveals. “I would never be able to tell my friends that I was using some of the products that I found at the drugstore. So I put my thinking cap on, decided to create the perfect blend to hydrate my skin and be able to proudly place the product on my bathroom counter.”

At the time, clean beauty wasn’t as trendy as it is now. “After I had my bad case of eczema and started looking at the back of the boxes of products, I was shocked [about] how many products I was using that had paraben, fillers and silicone,” Diana explains. “I needed a product that was as clean as it can get, that was going to help heal my skin, not damage it more.”

One tip Diana learned while searching for the perfect clean beauty product is to read the packaging. “It’s important to read ingredients and know what is in the products you use,” she says. Her product is a blend of vitamin E, antioxidants and prickly pear seed oil to hydrate skin.

Glowtopia has been rated top product by Vogue and top product used by Hollywood makeup artists by the Hollywood Reporter. But for Diana, the biggest reward is customers telling her how much the product has helped their skin.

“This product is my service to the world. Especially the working woman, to help them feel beautiful while healing their skin,” she gushes. “From seeing La La Anthony post my product to Maria Sharapova. These are women that I love and admire and I felt like a little girl when I saw them use my product.”

Glowtopia is now available on Revolve. $1 from every bottle sold will be donated to NAACP for the next three months.