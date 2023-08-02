Horoscope: Week of August 6 through August 12

LEO: July 23 – August 22

You’re ready for adventure, so be on the lookout for new experiences. You get a second wind after a friend gives you the feedback you need. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Beware of being too opinionated, even though you have good reasons behind it. You’ll be much more effective if you think first, rather than letting loose and having to apologize later. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

After last week’s ups and downs, the atmosphere is much more peaceful this week. Nurture this by being cooperative; your generous nature will be rewarded. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

You’re tempted to let your enthusiasm run away with you, especially where friends and hobbies are concerned. Keep things in perspective so you don’t say more than you mean to. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

You’re eager to get a lot done, but your level of success will depend on how you approach each individual task. Take your time. If you’re impatient and reckless, you could regret it. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

Get creative and watch how it improves your relationship. You’re very sensitive, but are your impressions accurate? You may be reading more into a situation than really exists. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

You’re wearing your heart on your sleeve, so take care not to lose your temper, especially over financial matters. Seek out the company of like-minded people to stay grounded. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

Sort out any relationship problems at the beginning of the week so things don’t fester. Now is the time for laughter and merriment, making it the perfect excuse for a get-together. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

It pays to seriously reevaluate your priorities, because you might be missing something important. An exciting opportunity presents itself — you’ll want to have time for that! LUCKY NUMBER: 3

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Look to close friends for inspiration and encouragement this week as you embark on something creative. Watch out for money woes. Be there for a friend in need. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

You’re all fired up to speak your mind, but focus on your future and try to hold your opinions back. It’s typical to act in the heat of the moment — ignore those instincts! LUCKY NUMBER: 8

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

It’s a great week to concentrate on your goals and come up with a workable plan before sharing your ideas with the world. Be sure to avoid distractions. LUCKY NUMBER: 7