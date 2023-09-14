The forecast for September 17 to September 23

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re in a party mood! A feeling that something good is about to happen turns out to be true, and the week unfolds just as you want. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Love makes your world spin at the start of the week. You’re ready for this exciting change, but focus your energy inward and ask yourself the tough questions you’ve been avoiding — they’re necessary. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

If you recently said the wrong thing to someone who counts, a few carefully chosen words will go a long way toward making you — and the offended — feel much better. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

It’s time you reconsider some values and prioritize the people in your life. A family arrangement hits a major obstacle. Some of your current goals might have to change. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your energy is up this week, and you have a strong desire to make things happen! A loved one will give you needed advice and encouragement — listen to every word they say! LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Take the feelings of others into consideration. An event this week has you feeling confused, but an important conversation puts things into perspective. Go through old photos — you may see something that surprises you. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’re caught up on plans for the future and can hardly wait to put them into action. Seize an opportunity that arrives, but be aware that some people in your life may disapprove. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Goals that seemed too difficult in the past are suddenly looking achievable! A minor triumph encourages you to take things even further than you did last year. Keep pushing ahead with your plans. More victories await. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’re fretting about a money matter at the start of the week. Your financial situation will improve, so don’t stress. At week’s end, summon all your grit and stand up for yourself. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Any opportunity that could enrich your world is worth pursuing. It’s especially important that you keep an open heart and mind later in the week. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

If there is anything that has been hanging over your head recently, now is the time to sort it out. If you need to consult with others before taking action, do so now LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Leo: July 23 – August 22

If an important relationship is on shaky ground, you’re in a good position to give it firmer footing. Your emotions run deep, but speak your truth. LUCKY NUMBER: 6