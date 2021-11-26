Called out! Madonna clapped back at Instagram for taking down her sexy photos that showed her nipple.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification,” Madonna, 63, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 25.

The “Material Girl” artist had originally uploaded multiple photos of herself, posing in a bedroom wearing fishnet stockings, black high-heels and a matching black bra and thong. “Angel watching over me,” Madonna captioned the initial post on Wednesday, November 24.

Madonna pointed out in her new Instagram post that the platform notified her management, which “does not handle my account” that it had removed the pictures because “a small portion of my nipple was exposed.”

“It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple,” the “Like a Virgin artist continued in her caption. “As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes a baby!”

She then pointed out the “lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking break with the Native America Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock!” as the incident occurred on Thanksgiving. “God bless America,” Madonna wrote.

“Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship……sexism……ageism and misogyny,” the “Vogue” pop artist added.

Madonna has posted sexy pictures to her Instagram in the past. Earlier this year, the “Borderline” singer snapped a few selfies wearing a criss-cross black bra, black bottoms and a matching cap to complete the look. The only difference was she hadn’t broken Instagram’s nudity policies at the time. “And Now For A Moment of Self Reflection,” Madonna captioned the post on March 28.

Not only that, but the “Lucky Star” artist is famous for her boundary-breaking stage presence, such as her first MTV Video Music Awards performance in 1984. The singer performed her hit “Like a Virgin,” wearing a wedding dress while playfully grinding across the stage floor and briefly flashing the audience.

However, Madonna later talked about the image she built early in her career. “When you’re 25, it’s a little bit easier to be daring, especially if you are a pop star, because eccentric behavior is expected from you,” she said in a Harper’s Bazaar 2013 interview. “I’m not a big fan of rules. And yet, we cannot live in a world without order.”