She got it from her momma! Lourdes Leon, daughter of pop trailblazer Madonna, has not only taken fashion choices out of her mother’s closet —not literally because Madonna locks her closets when she’s not home— but has also made statements with her daring looks. The model seems to enjoy being free in both her life and her skin.

Lourdes, 25, who also goes by Lola, loves a good braless moment. Maybe it’s because of the, very much in, look but it also seems to be a part of her free soul. From the red carpet to a night out in the city, she is sure to ditch one thing: a bra.

The Savage x Fenty model kept her life under the radar growing up but now that she’s creating a life of her own, she’s not shy of her risky, yet iconic, looks being photographed for the world to see.

“I’ve been judged from a young age, but I think that privacy is the reason why I was able to keep my wits about me and not find myself in a mental asylum,” she told Interview Magazine. “I want to figure out who the f–k I am before I let anyone else try to tell me who I am, you know?”

The Vogue cover girl celebrated PRIDE 2021 in New York City with her mother and the two chose to have a braless moment for the evening. Madonna performed at the Boom Boom Room wearing a leather getup and went braless with her mesh top. Lourdes, who was there in support of her mother, wore a leather halter top with Playboy bunnies embroidered in.

During a conversation with Interview Magazine, Lourdes explained how her mother advised her to think about what she wanted to be known for once she stepped into the modeling industry. “My mom is very insistent on making me think about what I want to be known for beyond my looks. That’s not what I want people to remember me by. It’s not real,” she said.

Lourdes attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party wearing a stunning strapless silver Versace — who other stars like Winnie Harlow, Madelyn Cline and Serena Williams wore— gown with a revealing leg slit. The plunge in the neckline was no look for a bra, so she made yet another classy, braless look.

