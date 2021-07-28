This article was originally published on CBD Hemp and Oils. To view the original article, click here.

Cannabidiol is one of the active cannabinoids found in hemp and marijuana and it is commonly known as CBD. Today, millions of people around the world are using CBD products for alleviating chronic pain and mental health disorders. Due to these health benefits of CBD, many countries have started to legalize the use, sale, and purchase of CBD products.

CBD products derived from the hemp plant are legal in the US since 2018. However, the THC content in the CBD products should be less than 0.3 %. THC is the psychoactive cannabinoid compound that can get you high. Today, most people are using CBD products to manage different types of pain that affect their bodies. Many studies have proven that CBD can alleviate pain. Therefore, people are now using topical CBD products like CBD cream and CBD lotion for managing pain.

In this article, we will take a look at how CBD can help alleviate pain and why topical CBD products are most preferred for pain management.

Related: What are some of the most common health conditions CBD could potentially help to treat? Click here to find out more.

CBD For Pain

Numerous studies conducted over the years have proven that CBD has the ability to alleviate inflammatory pain, nerve pain, headaches, etc. Even though studies are still ongoing on the effects of CBD on pain relief, we have conclusive evidence that suggests CBD as an effective treatment option for arthritis pain.

Several recent studies have shown that CBD possesses anti-inflammatory properties that could help in reducing inflammation caused by arthritis disorders. A study conducted in 2017 has also shown that CBD could reduce chronic neuropathic pain in people.

Why Is CBD Topicals More Preferred For Pain Treatment?

When you suffer from arthritis disorders or headaches or nerve pain, your pain is localized. That means you may only experience pain in a particular region of your body. If you have arthritis, you may experience pain in your joints. If you have a migraine, your pain will be on either side of your head.

Topical CBD products will ley you to apply CBD to the affected region. That way you will get localized pain relief as the CBD will be able to act fast on the pain. Topical application of CBD can ensure proper relief from the pain. One thing you should note is that you should clean the affected region properly before applying CBD cream or lotion.

Related: Are you curious about adding CBD to your pet’s daily routine? Click here for everything you need to know about CBD products for pets.