Calling it quits. Zac Efron and his girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, split after 10 months of dating and it appears her rumored appearance on Netflix’s new influencer reality series, Byron Baes, may have been the catalyst to their breakup.

Zac and Vanessa “100 percent” called it quits, an insider close to the actor, 33, told Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday, April 21, noting her potential involvement with the series was the “final nail in the coffin” that pushed him to break it off.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The Australian show following social media stars in the town Byron Bay has sparked controversy from locals who feel their community could be exploited and misrepresented, leading some to protest against it. In response, Netflix noted their goal with the show is to be “authentic” and “to lift the curtain on influencer culture to understand the motivation, the desire, and the pain behind this very human need to be loved,” according to a statement from the streaming platform.

Amid reports the pair had parted ways, radio personality Kyle Sandilands claimed he recently chatted with Zac, who said they were over. “I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday,” Kyle said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. “It’s only [recently], but not like yesterday [recently]. But they’ve gone their separate ways.”

“[There was] no drama, but it’s done,” Kyle added about where they stand now.

Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Vanessa Valladares/Instagram

The High School Musical alum met his now-ex, 25, in June 2020 at her job, The Byron Bay General Store. Fans spotted the duo out and about together that July and it wasn’t long until they were an item. In October, Kyle sounded off about their blossoming romance and he had nothing but kind things to say about Vanessa.

“She’s lovely. [He] couldn’t get a lovelier, more sweet girl,” Zac’s pal shared. “He’s in love with this girl, Vanessa,” he continued, calling them a “beautiful couple.”

“They do everything together … They seem really settled and nice,” Kyle shared.

Prior to Vanessa, Zac was previously romantically linked to actress Vanessa Hudgens from 2007 to 2010 and fashion designer Sami Miró from 2014 to 2016.