Are You The One alum Geles Rodriguez has some regrets about her reality TV run, which includes getting intimate on camera, she exclusively tells In Touch.

“I feel like now as a 30-year-old, I’m like, my husband has not seen either shows I’ve been on, but I’m like cringing at the fact that I did that,” Geles, 30, tells In Touch of her TV hookup during the Little Red Retreat at UNICO 20°87° in Cancun, Mexico. “But you know I was really young. And I mean, I was 24 when I filmed.”

Geles starred on season 6 of MTV’s Are You The One, which aired from September to December 2017. During the show, the Texas native found an early connection with Anthony Martin, who turned out not to be her perfect match after a visit to the Truth Booth. The pair were criticized by their former cast members for continuing to be intimate and hurting the house’s chances for the $1 million prize money.

The former NFL cheerleader wishes she “would have been a little bit more mindful” during her time on the show, but admits being completely “unfiltered” is the best way to get airtime. During the dating show, Geles received major backlash when she confessed to cheating on all her boyfriends when she didn’t receive “enough attention” from her partners.

“You know they always say think before you speak. I would say the opposite. Just speak as you’re thinking, which is probably horrible,” the MTV alum explains. “But I feel like reality TV really loves an authentic person.”

However, Geles adds to be “mindful” as reality TV and the internet “lives on forever,” joking that your “future mother-in-law may see it later.”

After filming AYTO, Geles appeared alongside Anthony on season 3 of Ex on the Beach in 2019. While their romance quickly fizzled out, she began dating Michael Putzel in January 2021 and later tied the knot in August 2023.

“I was like made for married life. Like, I feel like I am absolutely just like thriving being a wife,” she gushes about her newfound love. “I just love it. I feel like my husband and I; we’ve only been married for eight months. We got married last August, but I’ve just been enjoying every second of it.”

Touching on the plans to grow their family in the “near future,” she adds, “I think he’s going to be a great dad. I love watching him with my nieces and nephews. Like I’m so glad I married my husband, Michael.”

