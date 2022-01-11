With the premiere of I Am Shauna Rae right around the corner, TLC fans are curious if the new reality star is single and ready to mingle or coupled up. On the debut, fans will meet the 22-year-old with pituitary dwarfism and learn more about her interests, goals as well as her love life. Keep reading for details.

Is Shauna Rae Dating?

Shauna confirmed that she is not in a romantic relationship in a sneak peek clip showing her creating a dating app with her half-siblings.

“I attract creeps, assholes, you know, like the typical ‘bad boy’ and idiots,” she explained in a teaser video shared by the network. “It is scary to put myself out ​there, but you have to put some risk in to get happiness.”

Cameras will document her going on a blind date with a man who originally thought he was “being punked” at first due to her petite stature. The duo is seen going axe-throwing as they get to know each other on a more personal level.

What Is She Looking for in a Romantic Partner?

“I have to have in-person conversations before we even think about going on a date. I have to know how this person reacts in public areas,” Shauna told People while sharing what she is hoping to find in her future man. “I have to know if they’re going to deal with all the issues I have because I can’t date someone unless they can take all of that on,” she added. “And that’s a lot to ask of someone.”

Shauna said that even before her series aired, she began receiving an outpouring of supportive messages from people that really resonate with her story.

“I think I’m going to make a lot of amazing friendships through this — and if a relationship happens out of one of those friendships, then it does,” the TV personality told E! News. “I’m not really looking for a relationship. If it happens, it happens.”

What Can Fans Expect to See This Season?

Shauna will reflect on her childhood, overcoming brain cancer and the time she found out she would stop growing due to her pituitary gland being rendered “almost dormant” from chemotherapy treatments.

Although people outside of her family often view her as a child, she is ready to forge her own path in life while proving to herself that she is more than capable.

I Am Shauna Rae premieres on TLC on Tuesday, January 11, at 10 p.m. ET.