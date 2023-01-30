While many fans tune in to the Grammy Awards each year to see their favorite artists win a Gramophone trophy​, others look forward to the performances. Keep scrolling to find out who is confirmed to perform at the 2023 ceremony, which performers are nominated, when the Grammys are taking place and more.

Who Is ​Performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

Several famous faces will take the stage to perform at the awards show.

The first set of performers that were announced on January 25 include Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

On January 29, it was revealed that Harry Styles will also sing one of his hits during the ceremony.

While most of the singers will give solo performances, Sam and Kim will join forces to sing their collaboration “Unholy.”

Are the 2023 Grammy Performers Nominated for Awards?

Most of the night’s performers are up for a handful of awards at the ceremony.

Harry is nominated for six Grammys, including nods in the album, record and song of the year categories.

Meanwhile, Brandi is nominated for seven awards, Mary is nominated in six categories, Lizzo is up for five, Steve earned four nominations, Bad Bunny and Luke are both up for three Grammy awards and Kim is nominated in one category.

Sam is the only performer to not be nominated at the 2023 ceremony, though the “Lay Me Down” singer has already earned four Grammy trophies over the years.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 Grammy Awards?

Trevor Noah will return as the host of the Grammy Awards for the third consecutive year.

Prior to his upcoming awards show, Trevor spoke to Billboard about his plans for hosting. “Anyone who works with me knows I’m always going to go off the cuff. But we have the script so that we know where we’re going. I think that’s what makes live [TV] great,” he told the outlet. “If something happens that wasn’t in the script and you want to comment or make a joke about it, we do, and it’s fun.”

Matt Crossick/Global/Shutterstock

“The show is experiencing itself live; we don’t know what anyone will say when they accept an award,” the South Africa native continued. “We don’t know what anybody might do before or after their performance, so what’s great is to be able to respond to that. I don’t ever want the show to feel like every single element of it is completely scripted, because it isn’t. But at the same time, it’s all planned.”

When Are the 2023 Grammy Awards?

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 5, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET.