Out, proud and so in love! Since coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community earlier this year, JoJo Siwa can’t stop gushing over her girlfriend, Kylie Prew.

The Dance Moms alum seems happier than ever since revealing that she was dating Kylie on her Instagram in February 2021. And according to the “D.R.E.A.M.” singer, Kylie is “the most perfect girl ever.”

“After being my best friend for over a year, January 8 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend,” the Nickelodeon star wrote at the time. “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine!”

Jojo and her girlfriend met while on a cruise ship, where the pair, who have been officially dating since January 8, 2021, hit it off right away.

Kylie Prew/Instagram

“I told her my whole spiel that I tell everyone when they ask me my life story,” JoJo told People in April. “She goes, ‘I could have Googled that. I want to know your life story. You just told me about your career. I want to know about you.’ And I was like, ‘No one’s ever asked me that before.'”

On February 3, 2021, JoJo appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and credited her girlfriend with helping her make the choice to officially come out as queer in January.

“I was doing TikTok with the people in the Pride House… and I’m like, ‘I think this TikTok is going to out me,'” the actress said at the time, adding that her friends and family knew about her sexuality already.

“[Kylie] was super encouraging, she was like, ‘Do it!’ I was like, ‘[All right],’ and I did [the TikTok],” the star of the upcoming movie The J Team told Jimmy Fallon.

CelebCandidly / MEGA

As of now, JoJo and Kylie are in a long-distance relationship. The upcoming Dancing With The Stars contestant, who will break barriers by being the first contestant to compete with a same-sex partner, lives in Los Angeles, California. Meanwhile, Kylie lives in Florida, where she attends high school and is set to graduate in 2022, according to her athlete page on Max Prep.

JoJo admits that being in a long-distance relationship is hard.

“I wish we didn’t have to [say goodbye], ever. But we do, and it just makes when we say hi to each other even more special,” JoJo said in her Instagram Stories, “It’s very, very, very hard, but it’s the most worth it ever.”

Despite being in a long-distant relationship, the couple seem to be going strong.

“I think both of our intentions are super genuine and we both want the same outcome of this relationship, you know, we both want to be together for forever and we both just want to be there for each other,” JoJo told US Weekly in August 2021. “And so, I think that that’s why it works, you know? I never wanted to grow up and then have somebody come into my life in that way. I wanted to meet somebody who I was in love with when I was young.”