A Florida teacher charged for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student is also reportedly pregnant.

Heiry Calvi, a 41-year-old teacher at John I. Smith K-8 Center in Doral, Florida, was arrested on October 8 and faces multiple charges, including lewd and lascivious battery, In Touch can confirm.

During the intake process at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Calvi reportedly informed Doral police that she was pregnant but did not reveal who the father is or how many months she was pregnant according to WSVN. Calvi was released from the correctional center on October 9, on bond.

Calvi has been under investigation since March when students at J.C. Bermudez Sr. High School, which shares a campus with the K-8 Center, came forward after the 15-year-old allegedly showed others a video of him and his former teacher having sex. The outlet reports that Calvi had taught the student when he attended the K-8 Center but became close with him last year when she began tutoring him in his family’s home.

Following the allegations, the school removed Calvi from the classroom and placed her on administrative duties where she had no contact with students.

Doral Police received permission from the student’s mother to search his cellphone, where they found photos of the 15-year-old naked with Calvi.

“There were photographs that were certainly inappropriate, that indicate that there was in fact an inappropriate relationship,” Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes told WSVN.

Detectives found further evidence that suggested there was an inappropriate relationship between the teacher and student, including a WhatsApp message thread where the two texted “I love you,” photos of the pair at locations outside of school, evidence that suggests Calvi let the student use her credit card and an audio recording in which the student tells another person, who remains unknown, to deny knowing about the teacher-student relationship.

The 15-year-old claimed the sexual encounters were consensual, the outlet reported. However, in Florida, lewd and lascivious battery, commonly known as statutory rape, criminalizes consensual sexual intercourse with a child between the ages of 12 and 16.

Along with the lewd and lascivious battery charge, Calvi was charged with electronic transmission harmful to minors, unlawful use of a communications device, child neglect, offenses against students by authority figures and contributing to delinquency and possession of a firearm on school property.

According to the police report obtained by CBS Miami, a Glock 42 9mm, which was loaded with a round in the chamber, was found in her car following a traffic stop on October 8. Since she worked at the Miami-Dade Schools Northeast Transportation center, the gun was brought onto school property. The teacher told police that the gun belonged to her husband and is always in the vehicle.

Following Calvi’s arrest, Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is disturbed by today’s arrest involving inappropriate employee behavior. When the district was apprised of these allegations in March, the employee was immediately reassigned to a non-school site location. The district will begin employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is prevented from seeking future employment with this school system.”

“M-DCPS will continue to review its employee trainings to ensure that our workforce is fully aware of the district’s professional expectations of them and their ethical obligation to safeguard children.”

Calvi’s arraignment is set for November 8.

Calvi’s lawyer did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.