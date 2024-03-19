Many people shared their theories about what happened to Princess Kate Middleton when she stepped out of the spotlight in January 2024. After Kate was spotted with husband Prince William in March 2024, conspiracy theories began to circulate online that her look-alike, Heidi Agan, was her body double in the photos. Who is Heidi and has she commented on the recent speculation?

Who Is Kate Middleton’s Look-Alike Heidi Agan?

Heidi knows she looks like Kate and has capitalized on their similarities. “Heidi Agan is the most realistic Kate Middleton look-alike. Her work includes television appearances, newspaper publications and media events,” her website reads. “Based in the U.K., the Duchess of Cambridge look-alike has been working solidly since being discovered in 2012 and now also works internationally.”

Heidi has traveled to many places including the United States, Australia and China to work events as Kate’s double. “She takes her work very seriously and has been praised for her professionalism on and off the screen,” her bio on the website concludes.

How Did Heidi Agan Become Kate Middleton’s Look-Alike?

As William and Kate prepared to tie the knot in 2011, Heidi said many strangers approached her to say she resembled the Princess of Wales. She had been working as a waitress at the time, though was inspired to change her career.

“By February 2012, 10 months after the royal wedding, diners had begun asking for pictures with me and requesting that I served them,” Heidi explained to The Sun. “It got me thinking that there could be money in looking like Kate.”

She began to contact agencies and “got [her] first job for Gatwick Airport to promote their customer service ahead of the London 2012 Olympics” within a month of pursuing her new career.

“I was getting so much work I decided to quit my waitressing job,” she added about the early days of her career. “It was a tough decision and I wasn’t sure how long it would last, but it’s paid off and I now earn between £500 and £3,000 per job, with around three jobs a week.”

What Has Heidi Agan Said About the Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories?

Many fans grew worried about Kate’s well being when she stepped out of the spotlight in January 2024 following an abdominal procedure. Several conspiracy theories about her whereabouts circulated online, while Kate made her first public outing while visiting a farm shop with William in March 2024.

Shortly after videos and photos from the outing circulated online, many noted that Kate looked slightly different and wondered if it was Heidi in the pictures. However, Heidi quickly insisted that she did not pose as Kate at the farm shop.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Heidi told The Mirror that she had another “job” as a teacher at a dance and musical theater group, so it would have been impossible for her to be at the farm shop.

“There has obviously been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills,” she told the outlet. “In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not. I was at work at the time so I know that is not me. I 100 percent believe that it is Kate Middleton and William in that video.”

Heidi added that the photos confirm Kate “is alive,” noting that the conspiracy theories have “gone too far now.”