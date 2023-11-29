Farrah Abraham has a new man in her life. The former MTV star has been cryptic about her boyfriend but spilled some tea about the relationship in November 2023. So, who is her new man?

Who Is Farrah Abraham’s Boyfriend?

Farrah has not disclosed the identity of her boyfriend yet. However, she did confirm the relationship by sharing a series of videos with the mystery man on Instagram on Thanksgiving 2023. She posted a video collage that included shots of them frolicking on the beach, kissing in the water, lounging on a boat and more.

After the big reveal, the Teen Mom alum told TMZ that her boyfriend is not a public figure. She revealed that they are around the same age – Farrah was born in 1991 – and that he works in “tech, business sales and marketing.” She also confirmed that her man bought a second home near where she lives.

FarrahAbraham/Instagram

Another tidbit that Farrah shared about her mysterious boyfriend is that he is sober.

How Did Farrah Abraham Meet Her Boyfriend?

The reality star met her boyfriend in quite an unconventional way. The two first connected on the subscription service OnlyFans in 2021. Their relationship started as a friendship and did not get more serious until after they matched on a dating app in 2023. The two made the romance official in September of that year, Farrah told TMZ.

Farrah revealed that she wants to take things slow with her boyfriend and is not planning on introducing him to her family until the 2023 holiday season.

To ensure that her boyfriend doesn’t use her for clout, Farrah said that she made him sign an NDA. She spent three months training with a dating coach before she got into the relationship.

What Happened to Farrah Abraham’s Baby Daddy?

Farrah rose to fame after giving birth to her daughter Sophia on 16 & Pregnant in 2009. She then starred on Teen Mom from 2009 until 2012 and Teen Mom OG from 2015 until 2018.

Sophia’s father is Derek Underwood. He died in a car accident while Farrah was pregnant with their child. Derek was just 18 years old at the time of his death.

“[Thirteen] years later, I’m grateful I see ‘FATHER” on your headstone today,” Farrah wrote on Instagram in 2021. “I’m grateful for our family. I’ve learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss and depression. Your life has made a world of difference to mine and so many others.”

Who Has Farrah Abraham Dated?

Before her relationship with this mystery man, Farrah dated Mack Lovat. The guitarist slid into Farrah’s DMs in 2020 and after going on a date they decided to keep things platonic. After two years of friendship, they briefly dated in 2022.

After the breakup, Farrah told TMZ, “Sometimes people turn into monsters with the press. Happy I found out now.”

In 2018, Farrah dated Aden Stay, but had a similar statement when they broke up. “I need to watch whom I date as many men target me for my success,” she shared at the time. “I’m focused on work right now between TV and film projects.”

She was also in an on and off relationship with Simon Saran from 2015 until 2017, which was documented on Teen Mom OG.