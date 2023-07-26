Former reality star Farrah Abraham slammed her former Teen Mom costars after a number of them were revealed to have joined OnlyFans despite Farrah being fired by MTV in October 2017 for doing pornography.

“When fans sent me this about Teen Mom stars joining OnlyFans … I have to say, aren’t these the same Teen Moms who said I was going into adult entertainment?” Farrah, 32, said via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 25, alongside a screenshot on In Touch’s story. “The funnier thing is, I’ve never changed who I was. They’re on the same platforms that I’m on. Yet I was the only one who got fired.”

Farrah continued, “In the end, we’re all adults and we can be on adult platforms, right? So, I don’t know, maybe all the Teen Moms are switching to porn and they’re all porn stars, but I remain the same.”

The Nebraska native went on to thank her fans for subscribing to her profile on the NSFW website, claiming that it is the “top celebrity OnlyFans.”

“It’s been amazing. You guys are the best and thank you for supporting me through being my own person. I really have appreciated it. It helps me be the adult that I am today,” Farrah added.

While Farrah didn’t name names in her remarks, stars like Tyler Baltierra, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline, as well as former stars like Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, all have profiles on the subscription-based platform.

The 16 & Pregnant alum was famously fired from Teen Mom OG after producer Morgan J. Freeman gave her an ultimatum, forcing her to choose between her place on the show and her career in adult entertainment.

“Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private !” she revealed via Facebook at the time. “Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen’s clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN’s & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today ‘my brands press out shines the Teen mom Viacom press.’”

Tyler, 31, was the latest cast member to join OnlyFans, as his wife, Catelynn Baltierra, created his profile on Tuesday, July 25, amid his ongoing fitness journey. While the Michigan native claims it’s “valid” to compare himself to his “former cast member’s endeavors,” Tyler made it clear that he is “NOT doing porn at all!”

“There’s no sex involved or even videos on the page [Cate’s] running. I didn’t go to a porn production company, hire adult film stars & crew, have sex on camera, pretend that it was some ‘leaked’ personal footage, or make genital molds to sell! Cate is being completely transparent & honest about it all,” Ty shared via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 26. “It’s just a wife sharing photos of her husband, that’s literally it!”

Despite clarifying the distinctions between himself and Farrah, Tyler previously called Farrah’s firing “great” and “awesome.”

“The way she decided to live, her lifestyle, it just doesn’t really mesh with the rest of the cast and what we’re trying to educate [audiences] about, it just doesn’t work. It doesn’t work very well together. … She’s not a really nice person to be around,” he said in July 2018, with wife Catelynn, 31, adding, “I think if it’s going against what MTV believes in … We have no choice in it or are a part of it.”

