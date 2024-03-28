Just call him Bond … James Bond. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been formally offered the chance to be the next 007, replacing Daniel Craig. “Aaron has a mystique about him, which probably worked in his favor in landing the role,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “It doesn’t hurt that he’s British and unbelievably gorgeous as well.”

Before the reports surfaced, Aaron, 33, seemed to pooh-pooh the rumors that he’d play Bond, saying, “I don’t feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like, whatever’s drawn out for me, I can f–king do better.” He added that he doesn’t “necessarily want his brand” to be “doing one action movie after another.” Aaron, says the source, “is an intensely private guy, so he probably hates all of the attention.” This much we know about him: He proved his action-hero chops in the 2010 superhero movie Kick-Ass and its 2013 sequel, Kick-Ass 2. (He also played Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff in the 2015 Marvel film Avengers: Age of Ultron before returning to the action genre in 2022’s Bullet Train.)

And he’s married to filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, who’s 24 years his senior. They met in 2009 on the set of their film, Nowhere Boy. At the time, Aaron was 18 and Sam was 42. The couple welcomed daughters Wylda and Romy in 2010 and 2012. “Teenagers, man. I’ve got teenagers,” marvels Aaron, who’s also a stepfather to Sam’s two grown daughters from a previous marriage. “Aaron and Sam are madly in love,” says the insider. “Everyone talks about their ages, but the gap doesn’t faze them one bit.”