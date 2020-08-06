Twin YouTubers Alan and Alex Stokes are facing felony and misdemeanor charges after staging fake bank robberies as pranks they allegedly orchestrated for their popular channel. Prior to their run-in with the law, however, the 23-year-olds had a squeaky-clean image. Get to know more about the brothers below.

Who Are Alan and Alex Stokes?

The duo is best known for the short videos they create on TikTok, most of which are Q&As and pranks. They boast 24 million followers on the social media network and have four million subscribers on YouTube. They were born on November 23, 1996, though Alan is *slightly* older — by two minutes.

What Are the Stokes Twins’ Net Worths?

The pair may be in their early 20s, but they’re reportedly worth $1.5 million.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Who Are the Stokes Twins Dating?

Alan was last linked to Leslie Contreras, but it’s unknown if they’re still together … or if they were ever official in the first place. Alex appears to be single, but they do post a lot of videos with Kathleen Hixson. Hmm …

Why Are the Stokes Twins Facing Charges?

The event occurred in October 2019 and was documented in a video Alan and Alex posted titled, “BANK ROBBER PRANK! (gone wrong).” The siblings donned black outfits and ski masks, as well as duffel bags filled with cash. The pair pretended they had just robbed a bank while their videographer filmed them hailing an Uber.

When they got into the vehicle, the driver — who was unaware of the prank — allegedly refused to transport the twins after they told him their “getaway driver” had abandoned them.

A bystander witnessed the event and believed the Stokes had, indeed, just robbed a bank and were now attempting to carjack.

According to the District Attorney’s Office of Orange County, California, the popular content creators have been each charged with one felony count of “false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud or deceit” as well as one misdemeanor charge of “falsely reporting an emergency,” also known as “swatting.”

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement, “These were not pranks. These are crimes that could have resulted in someone getting seriously injured or even killed.”

Each of the brothers faces a maximum sentence of four years in state prison if convicted on all counts, the DA’s Office said.