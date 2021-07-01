Which ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 2 Couples Are Still Together? Marvin and Melinda, Cam and Emily, More

Finding love! The couples on Too Hot to Handle brought the drama and passion to season 2, but are any of the Netflix duos still together? Keep reading to find out. Caution: Finale spoilers are down below!

Three couples emerged from the cast of the reality dating show, where hot singles are forbidden to have any physical contact or they lose prize money.

Marvin Anthony won the $55,000 grand prize after robot host Lana deemed he had the most personal growth. The other two finalists were Carly Lawrence and Cam Holmes. The rest of the cast voted for the winner, and the Paris native walked away with the all money.

As fans saw, the biggest change from season 1 to 2 was how the prize money was given away. Instead of everyone sharing it, they crowned just one contestant the winner.

“It’s very different. Some people felt that season 1 had a disappointing end [when the cast split the prize],” executive producer Ros Coward explained to Variety in an article published on June 30. “There was a logic behind splitting it, because it was about them all going on their own journeys, and therefore, they deserve to all share the money. But we also liked the element of competition that it added towards the end — when we told them that not everyone would win the money — because they all have to up their game.

A giant check isn’t the only thing Marvin received after his time on the show. He and Melinda Melrose made their relationship official as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Cam and Emily Miller were extremely into each other throughout the season, and they couldn’t resist their physical chemistry. One too many kisses disqualified them from winning the prize money.

Christina Carmela caused some friction in Cam and Emily’s relationship after she entered during week 4. Show creator Laura Gibson admitted the South African beauty was a “fantastic bombshell” to add to the mix midseason.

“There’s a cast at the beginning, you’ve got your cast of characters, and then the bombshells come in and you’re not quite sure what they’re going to do as a viewer, if they’re going to ignite certain fires,” Laura divulged to Variety. Despite the pilot ruffling some feathers, Cam and Emily fought for their love and were together during the finale.

Finally, Carly and Joey Joy also became a couple through the show following her split from castmate Chase DeMoor. All of the couples are trying to keep the fate of their romances under wraps until the reunion episode, but they have left plenty of clues on social media.

Keep scrolling to see which Too Hot to Handle couples are still together today!