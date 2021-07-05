This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Still served by the gallons at Wimbledon, Pimm’s Cup is one of England’s finest summertime cocktails. But you don’t have to be a British subject to sip this centuries-old mix. With just a few simple ingredients, even a Yank can crank out Pimm’s most popular punch.

Of course, Tribe couldn’t resist putting a dab of our high-quality CBD oil into this storied cocktail. We know, this inclusion goes against tradition. However, once people feel CBD’s effects, we doubt any “Pimm’s purists” will protest.

CBD Pimm’s Cup Cocktail Recipe

Although muddling isn’t a requirement with this cocktail, it will add a lot of flavor to your Pimm’s Cup. If you love intense sweetness and earthiness, consider muddling half of your fresh fruits and herbs in a cocktail shaker. After a light muddle, add ice, shake, and strain into your highball glass.

Just remember not to tear your ingredients to shreds as you use your muddler. As we mentioned in our Gin Basil Smash recipe, there’s a fine line between releasing essential oils and blistering your herbs.

If you happen to tear your mint leaves, it will give off an unpleasant “grassy” taste. While you may get to show off those biceps while muddling this way, your guests won’t be impressed with your cocktail’s flavors.

Ingredients

2 oz Pimm’s No. 1

½ oz lemon juice

~ 4 oz ginger ale

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Mint sprig

Assorted berries, sliced apples, or orange wedges

Sliced cucumbers

Directions

Add ice to a highball glass

Pour Pimm’s No. 1 and lemon juice

Add enough ginger ale to top your glass

Drizzle a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil on top

Garnish with mint, cucumbers, and your choice of fruit

Since Pimm’s has been around for centuries, those ingenious Brits have had plenty of time to come up with dozens of cocktail variations. Arguably, the best-known substitution for a Pimm’s Cup is using sparkling lemonade rather than ginger ale and lemon juice.

For those who want to be extra fancy, you’ve got to splurge on a bottle of bubbly! People who use champagne in their Pimm’s Cup are technically enjoying the “royal” rendition.

Lastly, although we haven’t seen it mentioned too often, why not add a little “Italian flair” with DIY limoncello? You can find out how to make incredible limoncello in this previous Tribe CBD blog post.

Got Tennis Elbow? Try Tribe’s CBD Cream

Wherever you enjoy working out, your muscles will feel sore from time to time. Arguably, the trendiest way to handle post-workout soreness is to apply a generous dab of a CBD topical. Indeed, we’ve heard from many athletes on social media who love using Tribe’s CBD cooling gel.

So, if you need a little help staying “in the game,” be sure to add Tribe’s cooling gel to your gym bag.