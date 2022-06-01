Johnny Depp broke his silence following his win in the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, in which he was awarded $15 million in a verdict largely in his favor.

“Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed,” Johnny said in a statement shared by his spokesperson on Wednesday, June 1. “All in the blink of an eye.”

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me,” he continued. “It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.”

“And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled,” he added.

“My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought. From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome,” the Rum Diary star wrote. “Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”

Johnny went on to thank his fans and supporters, saying, “I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world.”

“I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media,” he added.

“The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun,” he concluded. “Truth never perishes.”

Johnny – who was in London and not present in the courtroom for the jury’s verdict – sued his ex-wife for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit after the Aquaman actress penned an essay for the Washington Post in 2018 calling herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

While the op-ed never mentioned the Pirates of The Caribbean star by name, Amber claimed Johnny was physically abusive throughout their marriage and countersued him for $100 million.

After a six-week trial, the jury ordered Amber to pay $15 million in damages to her ex-husband. They also found that Johnny’s attorney made one defamatory statement against Heard and awarded her $2 million.

The Adderall Diaries actress released a statement of her own, just moments after the verdict was read, saying, “I’m heartbroken.”

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband,” Amber wrote in a statement via Instagram. “I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly.”