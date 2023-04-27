After stepping down from being senior working members of the British royal family, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle made a big move from England to her native Southern California. Keep reading for details on where Harry and Meghan live.

Where Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Live?

The couple purchased a nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom home in Montecito, California, in June 2020 for $14.65 million. They moved in a month later.

The 14,500-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion sits on a 7.4-acre compound along a private, gated street in the enclave just south of Santa Barbara and about an hour and a half drive north from Los Angeles. It includes a library, spacious office which has been featured in many of the couple’s videos, a home theater, arcade, wine cellar, rooftop terrace, gym, separate dry and wet saunas and a five-car garage.

Meghan and Harry showed off the incredible outdoor property that includes large trees and sweeping lawns in photos from son Prince Archie’s second birthday and their February 2021 announcement that they were expecting baby No. 2. The grounds also include a large pool, tennis court and the chicken coop seen in the couple’s March 2021 first televised interview since stepping away from the royal family.

Courtesy of Archewell

What Have Meghan and Harry Said About Their Home?

Meghan recalled that she and Harry nearly passed on viewing the home because they had just stepped away from their royal gigs and didn’t have full-time employment yet. “We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible,” the former Suits star told The Cut in an August 2022 interview. The pair signed a lucrative development deal with Netflix in September 2020, followed by a reported $25 million multi-year deal with Spotify in December 2020.

“We did everything we could to get this house,” Meghan explained. “Because you walk in and go … Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free.”

“One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees,” she told reporter Allison P. Davis. “See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, ‘My love, it’s us.'” Meghan then revealed how Archie walks by the palm trees and says to says to himself, “Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.”

“The Montecito house is the kind of big that startles you into remembering that unimaginable wealth is actually someone’s daily reality,” Allison wrote in Meghan’s profile while describing the couple’s home.

Prince Harry explained how he and Meghan plan to make the U.S. their home for the forseable future in an April 2022 interview with Hoda Kotb for Today. “You know, home — home for me, now, is, you know, for the time being, in the states,” he shared. “We’ve been welcomed with open arms,” he said and added that the couple “got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”