Living large! British comedian Ricky Gervais has certainly made a name for himself in Hollywood, having worked as a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, director, producer and host. The TV personality is known for ruffling up a few feathers with his outspoken personality, but that hasn’t prevented him from making some serious cash over the years. Ricky’s net worth is estimated to be roughly $130 million dollars as of 2019, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Keep scrolling to find out how the star brings in the dough.

What does Ricky make money doing?

Ricky, 58, rose to fame after the success of The Office. He served as the cocreator of the British TV series The Office as well as the United States version. He portrayed David Brent in the original series, before working on the show Extras. After making a splash in the industry, he landed roles on major films like Ghost Town and Night at the Museum. Additionally, Ricky worked as a codirector on The Invention of Lying.

Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

Netflix also paid him an estimated $15 million for his standup special Humanity, which was his first tour in seven years, according to Forbes. His incredible work ethic made him one of the highest paid comedians of 2018, which is no small feat.

What are Ricky’s other endeavors?

The star has even released a children’s book that was published in 2004, which “depicts a list of seemingly useless or inadequate animals, and their behavior,” the synopsis reveals.

But that’s not all: Ricky has served as a host on the Golden Globes for several years. He first secured the gig in 2010 and was brought back in 2011, 2012, 2016, and he’ll make another return in 2020 for the award show on January 5.

Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

When asked why he accepted the job again, Ricky told The Hollywood Reporter, “Because it’s fun, it’s fun! That first time I did it, [I thought], ‘Do I pander to the 200 privileged egos in the room, or do I try and entertain a global audience of 200 million people sitting at home who aren’t winning awards?’ Well, no contest. I try and make it a spectator sport. I try and play the outsider.”

So, does he make a lot of money hosting the Golden Globes? “Yeah, of course, but that’s not why I do it,” the comedian said. “I’ve got enough f–king money.”

How does Ricky spend his money?

The writer has been married to author Jane Fallon since 1982 and in April 2016, Ricky and his wife moved into his new eight-bedroom mansion in London. The property was estimated to cost him about $14 million.