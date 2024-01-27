Hollywood's Most Speculated Plastic Surgery Transformations

From Gwen Stefani to Lindsay Lohan: See Hollywood’s Most Talked About Plastic Surgery Transformations

Varying from nose jobs all the way to neck lifts, the A-List stars of Hollywood are all about changing their appearance!

From Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Lawrence to Linsday Lohan, long-time fans have followed their favorite stars from the earliest years of their career and they’re the first to speculate when a celebrity steps out looking different.

While most in the spotlight shy away from confessing to their plastic surgery, others take a more open approach. “I’m hoping my children will save me from my vanity,” the “Hollaback Girl” singer told People in 2005. “If it doesn’t, plastic surgery is an option … It sucks to have to grow older. We all have to accept it.”

