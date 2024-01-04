Fans thought Natalia Grace finally found the family she was looking for after being adopted by Antwon and Cynthia Mans. However, it’s clear her story doesn’t stop there as her former adoptive parents seemingly cut ties with her after filming The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks and fans are curious about what happened.

What Did Natalia Grace Barnett Do to the Man’s Family?

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks aired across three nights, with the January 3, 2024 finale documenting Natalia’s adoption court hearing to officially become a Mans.

However, before the episode ended, an alleged call two weeks after filming wrapped between producers and Antwon and Cynthia aired, where the couple said they were “done with” Natalia after she betrayed them.

“Something ain’t right with Natalia. This girl is tweakin’,” Antwon told producers. “I feel like she’s the enemy in the house. And she said to us, we have held her hostage. Made us look like we’re the enemy.”

Meanwhile, his wife said Natalia was “stabbing her family in the back” over a complete lie.

“Natalia does not have emotions for nothing but herself. We’re done. We’re done with her,” Antwon continued from the other side of the line, adding she’s “done other things too, but this was a new low.”

While it wasn’t revealed what Natalia did to the Mans, true crime fans will seemingly find out as the docuseries ended with a note on the screen saying, “Natalia’s story will continue.”

When Did Cynthia and Antwon Mans Adopt Natalia?

Natalia’s story began in 2010 with her former adoptive parents, Michael and Kristine Barnett, and at the time, they believed her to be 6 years old. Shortly into the adoption, the Indiana couple began to suspect their daughter was much older after Kristine allegedly found pubic hair while bathing her.

They suspected that Natalia, who has a rare form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SEDc), was an adult con artist posing as a child to ruin their lives. Michael and Kristine went on to accuse Natalia of threatening and attempting to kill them multiple times.

After two years together, Michael and Kristine petitioned to have her birth year legally changed from 2003 to 1989, which aged her by 14 years. They rented her an apartment in Lafayette, Indiana, and relocated to Canada with their three biological sons, leaving Natalia behind.

Natalia met Antwon and Cynthia while she was living on her own in Indiana. The couple felt sympathy for the child living on her own with a disability, as the apartment had several flights of stairs and cabinets that she couldn’t reach.

Michael and Kristine later faced charges of neglect of a dependent in 2019 as Natalia’s physical limitations due to her disability caused her to be dependent on their care, according to prosecutors. Michael’s charges were completely dropped by October 2022 and Kristine’s charges were dropped before her trial in March 2023.