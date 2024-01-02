Natalia Grace Barnett is holding nothing back as she tells her side of the story in The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks. The three-night docuseries, which will air on Investigation Discovery in parts on January 1, 2, and 3, 2024, sees Natalia confront her former adoptive father, Michael Barnett, after he accused her of threatening and attempting to kill him and his ex-wife, Kristine Barnett, and abandoned her in Indiana in 2012.

The docuseries also explores Natalia’s true age, as Michael and Kristine came to believe she was an adult with a rare form of dwarfism instead of a 6-year-old child at the time of her 2010 adoption from Ukraine.

Keep scrolling to see the biggest bombshell revelations from Natalia Speaks.