Bite into food for your mood.

Whether you need some pre workout Zen or post job interview peace, this de-stressing snack will empty out your worries and fill you up with better things, like fiber and protein but with no added sugar.

CORE’s new lineup of Functional Bars contain a unique blend of reishi and lion’s mane mushrooms, helping support the nervous system by managing the impact of stress upon the body. The CORE brand has long been a fan-favorite, including among some of Hollywood’s hottest talent like actress and busy mom of twins Jamie Chung.

Jamie Chung

Chill out while you fuel up and enjoy every moment with three delicious flavors: Dark Chocolate Walnut, Salted Caramel Cashew, and Hazelnut Mocha Chip.

CORE Food

Available in store at Sprouts and online at corefoods.com

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.