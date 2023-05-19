Welcome To Plathville star Olivia Plath shared a touching tribute to her late brother, Micah Meggs, who died after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle on May 4.

“I’ve rewritten this a few times because somehow I have no words, even though inside of me is a vortex of every emotion possible,” Olivia, 25, shared via Instagram alongside a series of throwback photos on Friday, May 19. “You’ll always be in my heart, Micah Titus. You deserved so much, and I don’t think you knew just how loved you are.”

She continued, “I will miss your laugh so much,” adding that she had not seen her little brother “for several years” after breaking from her family’s strict religious beliefs.

Courtesy of Olivia Plath/Instagram

“As an adult I’ve chosen a non-religious different life path than my parents. I can’t stop thinking about all of the memories we never got to make and how I missed out on the last few years of his life,” Olivia wrote. “When growing up in a large family, the older kids often become like parents to the younger kids. Micah was my baby; I was 9 when he was born and I remember that day like yesterday. I potty trained him, taught him to read, carried him around on my hip and then piggyback style, and felt largely responsible for him.”

“I’ll always treasure those sweet memories because they are all I have. Baby Ticah Mitus, we kids called him,” she shared.

This is the first time the reality star has opened up after previously revealing that Micah – who was 15 years old at the time of his death – was in “an unexpected accident.”

Virginia State Police responded to a vehicle versus bicycle crash that resulted in a fatality, according to ABC News. The incident took place at 10:10 p.m. on Route 220 in Franklin County, Virginia.

According to Olivia, Micah suffered from Cerebral Palsy “his entire life” after a Brachial Plexus injury sustained during childbirth.

“[It] made it difficult for him to do the things he enjoyed,” she wrote in her Friday statement, asking that, instead of flowers, mourners donate to the Brachial Plexus foundation. “Life isn’t promised; hug your loved ones a little tighter today.”