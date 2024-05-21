Two of Michael Jackson‘s longtime accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, will soon get their day in court — and, according to their legal team, they’re hoping it comes sooner rather than later.

Lawyer John C. Carpenter, who represents Robson and Safechuck, told Rolling Stone in February 2024 that the two men are pushing for their trial against defendants MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures — now owned by the late singer’s estate — to begin before the April 2025 release of the biopic Michael, which is said to paint Jackson in a flattering light.

“These corporations that facilitated the abuse in the first place, they’re rewriting the history,” Carpenter told Rolling Stone.

In Touch takes a look back at the allegations made by Robson and Safechuck.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s Accusations

Robson, a dancer and choreographer, and Safechuck, who was formerly friends with Jackson, have long claimed they were sexually abused by the King of Pop when they were young children visiting the Neverland Ranch in the 1980s and 1990s.

Robson met Jackson when he was 5 years old and appeared in several of his music videos, but said he was never molested by the “Thriller” singer during Jackson’s 2005 criminal trial (Jackson, who was accused of child molestation, was acquitted on all counts).

Jim Ruymen – Pool/Getty Images

However, in 2013, Robson filed suit against Jackson, claiming he was sexually abused by the singer between the ages of 7 and 14. The following year, a case was filed by Safechuck, claiming he was sexually abused over a four-year period beginning when he was 10 years old. Though their lawsuits were dismissed because the complaint wasn’t filed within the statute of limitations, their claims made headlines with the release of HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary in 2019.

In 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law giving those who allege childhood sexual abuse longer to file lawsuits, so the cases were reopened but dismissed again in 2021. A judge said at the time that Jackson’s companies had no legal obligation to protect boys from sexual abuse.

Then, in 2023, People reported that Robson and Safechuck will have their case tried following an appellate ruling in August of that year.

At the time, Jonathan Steinsapir, an attorney for the Estate of Michael Jackson, said, “We are disappointed with the Court’s decision. Two distinguished trial judges repeatedly dismissed these cases on numerous occasions over the last decade because the law required it. We remain fully confident that Michael is innocent of these allegations, which are contrary to all credible evidence and independent corroboration, and which were only first made years after Michael’s death. We trust that the truth will ultimately prevail with Michael’s vindication yet again. Michael Jackson himself said, ‘lies run sprints, but the truth runs marathons.'”

Michael Jackson Estate Lawyers Call Out Wade Robson and James Safechuck

In court documents filed on May 8, 2024, and obtained by In Touch, Jackson’s companies hit back at the lawyer representing Robson and Safechuck, accusing Carpenter of making “incendiary claims” in a recent “media blitz.”

In the filing, the late singer’s companies slammed the duo’s lawyer regarding what he said in the press in the beginning months of 2024. “Plaintiffs’ new counsel, John Carpenter, has been on a press tour, making numerous statements about this case to multiple media outlets,” the documents state. “Mr. Carpenter’s statements are not simple reports on the progress of the case or a factual recitation of events in court. Rather, he is making incendiary claims and accusations that have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing the jury pool in this case in favor of his clients and against Defendants.”

They added, “Mr. Carpenter’s attempts to try his case in the press, and not in Court, are antithetical to the fair administration of justice, in violation of Rule 8.4. The parties are effectively at the beginning of this case; Mr. Carpenter cannot be allowed to disregard his ethical obligations under the Rules of Professional Conduct by continuing his tactic of running to the press at every opportunity between now and trial to make whatever inflammatory and provocative statements he can to advance Plaintiffs’ case and attempt to poison the jury pool against Defendants.”

Carpenter previously claimed the upcoming film is trying to rewrite history and portray Jackson in a positive light despite what has been alleged.

In a March 2024 interview with the Daily Beast, Carpenter said, “[The estate’s] sole existence to live and exist is to make money. And so the movie is just one piece in their efforts to rehabilitate and rewrite the history of Michael Jackson and what he did to James, Wade, and other children.”

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Where Are Wade Robson and James Safechuck Now?

Robson and Safechuck are now hosts of the podcast “From Trauma to Triumph,” on which they talk with “survivors, trauma specialists and advocates, highlighting the many resources available, in order to inspire the brave steps to starting, or continuing, the healing journey,” according to their Apple Podcasts page.

Safechuck is married to Laura Primack, and they share two children.

For his part, Robson — who was once romantically linked to pop star Britney Spears — has reportedly been married to Amanda Rodriguez since August 13, 2005, and they share one child together.

According to his website, he offers one-on-one “life mentoring” courses, during which he will “guide and support you to identify particular area/s of your life that you feel are stagnant, problematic, or in crisis and/or life goals you desire to achieve.”

As his website explains, “Several years ago, Wade experienced two nervous breakdowns culminating in his leaving the entertainment business and disclosing for the first time the sexual abuse he experienced as a child; His healing journey had begun.” It adds, “Wade has woven his personal odyssey as a survivor of child abuse into a profound narrative as a Life Mentor.”