Fact: Many shoppers take viral products on social media with a grain of salt. Online buyers often judge the validity of videos praising a specific product. Are TikTokers paid to leave glowing reviews? Could users intentionally mislead their audience? With so many valid questions to consider, folks are often left unsure if they should actually purchase. Thankfully, a viral detangling brush that’s taken the web by storm lives up to the hype.

Over the summer, the hashtag #unbrushdetanglinghairbrush went viral on TikTok. More than 66.2 million viewers watched influencers and everyday shoppers put their tresses to the test. Many skeptical shoppers purchased the brush and left reviews on Amazon. If you’re wondering what makes the detangling brush so special, read ahead for the scoop!

Get the FHI Heat UNbrush Wet & Dry Detangling Brush for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

The FHI Heat UnBrush Wet or Dry Vented Detangling Hair Brush features DuoFlex Anti-Static Bristles to extract knots and tangles from the most unruly tresses. A vented cushion reduces blow dry time by up to 48%. Plus, it features a gentle tangle release to reduce split ends.

FHI HEAT UNbrush Wet & Dry Vented Detangling Hair Brush, Cherry Blossom $18 Description Sometimes, viral products which take social media by storm simply don't live up to the hype. That couldn't be further from the truth when this TikTok-famous brush is concerned!

From silky straight strands to more coarse textures, the UNbrush glides through wet or dry hair to unravel knots with minimal pulling and shedding. Available in 27 shades, this brush is easy to clean. First, remove hair from the brush. Then, simply clean with water and allow it to fully dry.

Amazon shoppers couldn’t wait to try it out. One reviewer said, “I didn’t want to believe the hype, but I was proven wrong.” The customer admitted, “I couldn’t deny that some of the videos were as convincing as I watched the tangles get removed. So I found it on my own on Amazon… all I can say is wow.” One parent dished on their daughter’s reaction to the brush. “She’s brushed everyone’s hair and I don’t understand it,” the reviewer noted. “It was seriously the smoothest hair brush I’ve ever had.”

If you’re ready to kick tangles to the curb, you’ve met your match. This viral detangling brush may turn you into a believer!

