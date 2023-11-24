Jamie Foxx was accused of sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit filed on November 20, 2023. After the scandal made headlines, people are now wondering what Foxx has been accused of and has he responded to the allegations.

What Was Jamie Foxx Accused of in the Lawsuit?

An unidentified woman accused Foxx – whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop – of sexual assault during a 2015 incident in New York City in a lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court. According to the legal documents, Foxx allegedly touched the woman’s waist and then moved his hands under her top. The Just Mercy actor then allegedly started rubbing the plaintiff’s breasts and took her to a secluded portion of the rooftop at Catch NYC & Roof. He’s been accused of touching other areas of her body once they moved to a private area of the venue.

The case was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows a one-year window for sexual assault plaintiffs to file civil claims. The act also allows the filing despite any statute of limitations.

According to the lawsuit, the incident began when a friend of the plaintiff asked Foxx for a photo. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor “seemed intoxicated at the time” and complimented the plaintiff on her “supermodel body” and her scent, according to legal documents viewed by Deadline.

The plaintiff claimed that Foxx’s advances eventually turned physical and she tried to get away. She was ultimately able to remove herself from the situation when a friend got involved.

The plaintiff claimed she sought medical treatment and suffered pain from the experience, while she also experienced emotional distress as a result of the “sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery.”

In addition to Foxx, the lawsuit names Catch and its employees. The plaintiff is seeking compensation and punitive damages.

Has Jamie Foxx Responded to the Lawsuit?

Foxx denied the allegations made against him in the lawsuit while breaking his silence on November 23.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

“The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter,” a spokesperson for Foxx said in a statement to In Touch. “The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action.”