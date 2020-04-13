Almost three months after Gianna and Kobe Bryant’s deaths, Vanessa Bryant is continuing to pay tribute to them on social media. On Monday, April 13, she shared another heartbreaking homage to her late husband and daughter in honor of Mamba Day. The special day — which honored the date of the NBA star’s last professional game — was just one more occasion to celebrate their lives.

“My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time,” Vanessa, 37, captioned an IGTV post featuring footage from the first Mamba Day in 2016. “He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls’ lives. He only got to enjoy three years and nine months of retirement.”

Though he didn’t get nearly enough time with his family, those 45 months meant a lot to the Bryant crew. “We had two more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a [five times] best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time,” the mom of four continued. “She worked hard and gave her all seven days a week, just like her daddy. I wish I could [go] back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal, local game on [January 26]. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless.”

In the comments, friends and fans alike made sure to share their love for the star. “Love you, V, and the girls so much,” wrote La La Anthony. Sharing heart emojis, the fellow NBA wife added, “Always here for you.” Another commenter added, “I can feel [your] pain, Vanessa. It isn’t fair. We wish they both could still [be] here with you all. Praying for you and [the] girls. Stay strong.”

Though it is unimaginable what the brunette beauty is going through, she’s been embraced with so much love from her husband’s fans. During the public memorial service the family held at Staples Center, Vanessa and her daughters were welcomed with a standing ovation from everyone in attendance. “The audience stood up and clapped as she walked in and sat down in the front row,” an eyewitness told In Touch.

Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, tragically passed away in a helicopter accident on January 26 that claimed their lives and those of seven others. In the weeks since, they’ve been publicly mourned by both their fellow stars and fans across the world. “Kobe, you’re heaven’s MVP,” former teammate Shaquille O’Neal said in a moving speech at the Celebration of Life event on February 24. “I love you, my man. ‘Till we meet again. Rest in peace, Kobe.”