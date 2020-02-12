That’s what moms are for. In the wake of husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna’s deaths, Vanessa Bryant has been leaning on her mother, Sofia Laine, for support. The two are “incredibly close” and her mom has been “her rock throughout the past few weeks,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Her mom is always with her and the girls and she’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system,” the insider continued. Vanessa, who is also the mother to Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months, is “in denial” as she copes with the loss of her husband and daughter, the insider added. Despite the mounting pain she is in, she understands “life must go on” for her family, the source noted.

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Vanessa takes solace in the support of her mom and her sister [Sophie Laine], who are committed to seeing her through this. But at the end of the day, there aren’t words to describe her feelings,” the insider said, adding it “will take a very long time for life to normalize” for the former model.

Kobe and Gianna tragically died in a plane crash in Calabasas, California on January 26. They were among the nine people aboard the aircraft who lost their lives. Since the accident, family and friends have been rallying around Vanessa and her family.

Following the horrific news, Vanessa, 37, broke her silence on Instagram. “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she wrote on a family photo on January 29. “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” she continued. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved.”

Since initially speaking her truth, Vanessa has been slowly opening up on social media. “I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she captioned a video of her daughter laughing with a friend on the basketball court. “I can’t process both at the same time.”