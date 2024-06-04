Calling all foodies and reality TV junkies! Vanderpump Villa’s top chef Anthony Bar has teamed up with NYC restaurant Maison Close and their chef Geoffrey Lechantoux to give New Yorkers a chance to experience a taste of the French countryside right in their own neighborhood.

The two-night event will take place at Maison Close on June 5 and 6 and will provide diners with an authentic French menu that will make them feel like they’re dining right at Chateau Rosabelle. For $165, diners can enjoy the limited-edition, five course menu with an optional wine pairing for an additional $70. And what says summer more than a crisp glass of rosé?

Each guest will have the chance to taste Maison Close’s new private label Côtes de Provence Rosé, a delicious blush wine that is the perfect sip of the summer! Reservations can be made by emailing RSVP@maisoncloserestaurant.com.