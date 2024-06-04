Calling All Foodies and Bravo Fans! ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Pop Up Coming to NYC at Maison Close
Calling all foodies and reality TV junkies! Vanderpump Villa’s top chef Anthony Bar has teamed up with NYC restaurant Maison Close and their chef Geoffrey Lechantoux to give New Yorkers a chance to experience a taste of the French countryside right in their own neighborhood.
The two-night event will take place at Maison Close on June 5 and 6 and will provide diners with an authentic French menu that will make them feel like they’re dining right at Chateau Rosabelle. For $165, diners can enjoy the limited-edition, five course menu with an optional wine pairing for an additional $70. And what says summer more than a crisp glass of rosé?
Each guest will have the chance to taste Maison Close’s new private label Côtes de Provence Rosé, a delicious blush wine that is the perfect sip of the summer! Reservations can be made by emailing RSVP@maisoncloserestaurant.com.
