The infamous University of Idaho home on King Road that was the scene of the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves in November 2022 has been demolished, the school announced.

“It is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there,” President Scott Green said in a press release on December 14, two weeks ahead of the demolition. “While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue.”

The house – which was given to the university earlier this year – had been assessed by both the FBI and suspect Bryan Kohberger’s defense teams prior to demolition.

“The defense indicated they want to take photographs, measurements and possibly gather drone footage of the house,” the release continued, adding that the FBI took scans of the home “to create visual aids” for the upcoming trial.

The school had previously announced plans to tear down the home in February, stating, “This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed.”

“Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene,” the statement continued. “We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property.”

However, the families of Kaylee, 21, and Xana, 20, were strongly against the demolition of the home, releasing a statement just one day before Germer Construction began the process.

“We all along have just wanted the King [Road] home to not be demolished until after the trial and for us to have a trial date so that we can look forward to justice being served. Is that really too much to ask?” the Goncalves and the Kernodle families said in the statement.

Ethan, 20, Madison, 21, Xana and Kaylee were murdered in their off-campus home in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022. After weeks of investigations, 28-year-old Kohberger was arrested on December 30, 2022, and charged with one count of burglary and four counts of first-degree murder. The grad student was extradited from his home state of Pennsylvania and appeared in court one week later, where he did not take a plea.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt described the crime scene as “traumatic” and later detailed that the four deceased students each suffered from multiple stab wounds. As of publication, no trial date has been set.