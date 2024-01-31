The Ultra Music Festival is hitting the beaches of Miami, Florida, in 2024, bringing some of the biggest names in electronic music to the main stage. The festival will take place from March 22 through March 24, 2024, at Bayfront Park in Miami’s downtown, and will feature the likes of David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Calvin Harris and more.

Who Is Performing at Ultra Music Festival 2024?

The lineup for 2024’s Ultra Music Festival includes almost 30 showstopping names and DJs. Calvin will be making his return to the festival’s stage for the first time in nearly a decade, while big names including David, Afrojack, Hardwell, Tiësto and more will bring their music to eager fans.

The entire line up consists of Adam Beyer, Adriatique, Afrojack, Amelie Lens and ARTBAT, with Black Tiger Sex Machine presenting The Anime Show. Acts continue with Camelphat, Dubfire b2b Ilario Alicante, Eric Prydz, Excision, with FISHER and Chris Lake UNDER CONSTRUCTION.

The festival lineup will also feature Gryffin, Joris Voorn b2b Kölsch, MASTERHAND (SVDDEN DEATH, Space Laces, and Eptic), Nina Kraviz, Nora En Pure and Oliver Heldens.

Artists Peggy Gou, Reinier Zonneveld, Sasha_John Digweed, SLANDER, SVDDEN DEATH, Vintage Culture and Zeds Dead round out the list.

Where Can Fans Purchase Ultra Music Festival Tickets?

Eager fans are going to have to act fast, because as of late January 2024, Tier 1 tickets for Ultra Music Festival have already sold out on the event’s website. Tier 2 tickets are still up for grabs – when they are sold out, Tier 3 tickets will become available for purchase.

Three-day general admission tickets start at $350, while VIP tickets for all three days start at $1,500. Eager spectators will have to be ready to make 72 hours out of the festival, because individual day passes are not for sale.

What Will Fans Experience at Ultra Music Festival 2024?

In addition to Calvin’s return, fans will experience the festival’s RESISTANCE program, which will split the lineup across two mainstages known as The Cove and The Megastructure. RESISTANCE will allow for new artists and supporting musicians to make the Ultra debuts, mixing in with veterans of the industry.

In preparation, fans can watch the 70-minute performance from Swedish House Mafia from 2023’s Ultra Music Festival online, as well as Alesso and Martin Garrix’s sets. The 2024 lineup will surely prove to be an exciting three-day event for electronic music fans from around the country and world.