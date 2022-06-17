Teenage actor Tyler Sanders has died at just 18 years old on Thursday, June 16, In Touch can confirm. He appeared in roles in popular shows including 9-1-1: Lone Star and Fear the Walking Dead.

The actor died in his Los Angeles home, though the cause of death is still unknown. An autopsy is set to be performed in the coming days.

Sanders’ rep Pedro Tapi told In Touch, “Tyler’s death is being investigated and he’s being remembered as a good kid who came from a good family.”

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Tapi added. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

Sanders began acting when he was 10 years old. He made his onscreen debut with the series JLW Academy in 2015.

Although his acting career started only a few years ago, he had already received an Emmy nomination for his role as Leo in the Amazon series Just Add Magic: Mystery City. He received the nomination in 2021 for Outstanding Principal Performance in a Children’s Program.

He can also be seen in an episode of ABC’s The Rookie as well as in short films Milk Teeth, Chris, Jimmy the Hall Monitor, Jack, Gordon and Milo and The Radical.

In addition to his acting, Sanders studied improv, stand-up comedy and worked on his accents with dialect coaches, according to his IMDB page. He was active and into fitness, having completed a half marathon in March 2021. On his Instagram page, he shared photos from his many adventures, which included sky diving, mountain biking and white-water rafting with his family.

According to his bio on the Milk Teeth website, after Sanders started acting at age 10, “he quickly booked a pilot for NBC, shot several commercials for Toyota, Scheels, Hot Wheels and St. Louis Children’s Hospital and appeared in Fear the Walking Dead. … When Tyler is not acting, he enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking, skiing and scuba diving and also enjoys photography.”

Sanders was born in Texas in February 2004 and is survived by parents Greg and Cindy Sanders.

TMZ was first to report the news of his death.