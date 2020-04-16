Is Tyler Baltierra rolling in the dough? After starring on Teen Mom OG and other MTV shows with wife Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) for over 10 years, the reality TV couple’s net worth proves they’ve made quite a pretty penny. In the decade since we first met the duo, they’ve also started some new business ventures of their own. But exactly how much is the Teen Mom dad worth? We’re breaking it all down.

According to TheThings.com and Fame10, the Baltierras have a combined net worth of about $1.5 million. Sites like Distractify state that the couple’s salaries have increased over the years to the point that they make up to $500,000 per TMOG season. That’s quite a hefty sum, and it’s not the only reality show they’ve been on. Tyler, 28, and Cate, 28, have also appeared on Couples Therapy and even briefly had their own show, Reunited, about helping adopted people reunite with their biological relatives. Outside of the entertainment industry, the couple also made a foray into fashion after they launched their kids’ clothing company, Tierra Reign.

But having such a generous salary comes with its downsides — like an equally generous bill the IRS comes to collect on when Tax Day rolls around. Apparently, though, the stars have had a little issue when it comes to making those payments. According to documents obtained by In Touch, the Baltierras were hit with a federal tax lien for $535,010 in November 2019. That sum comes from taxes the couple owe for the years 2016 and 2017 — but they owe for 2018, too. In December, they were hit with a second lien for $321,789. For the record, that’s a total of $856,799. Ouch.

Despite the past errors, however, the couple may have the situation under control. After all, with a current season airing on the MTV show, they’ve got money coming in. Catelynn also already took care of a $6,001 state tax lien in May 2019. By February 2020, that bill had been handled, freeing up the stars to focus on their next payment. Then again, $6,000 is pretty much pocket change compared to over $800,000. We’ll have to keep an eye on the Teen Mom OG couple to see just how they handle this financial burden.